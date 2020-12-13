Michigan survives Big Ten opener vs. Penn State after squandering big early lead

Ann Arbor — Nothing is going to come easy in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines found that out Sunday when a game that appeared to be on the verge of a blowout quickly turned into a grind-it-out dogfight.

After squandering a 15-point first-half lead, Michigan used a late defensive stand and pair of key baskets from freshman Hunter Dickinson to pull out a 62-58 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten opener Sunday at Crisler Center.

Dickinson finished with 20 points and made two baskets in the final two minutes. He added seven rebounds and shot 9-for-14 from the field in his first career start, as he replaced injured fifth-year senior Austin Davis, who is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

Senior guard Eli Brooks added 12 points and senior forward Isaiah Livers had 10 points, including two free throws in the closing seconds to seal it, for Michigan (6-0, 1-0 Big Ten), which went 17-for-20 from the free-throw line and committed 16 turnovers.

Izaiah Brockington had 14 points and Myreon Jones and Sam Sessoms scored 10 apiece for Penn State (3-2, 0-1), which shot 30.8% from the field (20-for-65), had 13 offensive rebounds and attempted 20 more shots than Michigan.

After leading by as much as 15 in the first half, Michigan saw its advantage disappear as things quickly unraveled on both ends. Following a 6-0 run into halftime, Penn State picked up where it left off and opened the second half with a 12-2 spurt to take a 39-38 lead on a John Harrar layup with 16:36 to play.

During the run, the Wolverines had a hard time getting anything going offensively and struggled to clean up the defensive glass, as the Nittany Lions used a pair of 3-pointers and second-chance baskets to take their first lead of the game.

Dickinson quelled the momentum and pulled Michigan out of its tailspin with a three-point play before senior forward Isaiah Livers made a pair of free throws to make it 43-39 with 14:40 remaining.

That set the stage for a back-and-forth stretch where Penn State regained the lead twice, the last time on a three-point play from Brockington that put the Nittany Lions ahead, 49-48, at the 10:17 mark.

Michigan relied on the free-throw line as its primary source of offense and pulled back ahead on a pair from Livers to go back on top, 50-49, as Penn State hit another rough shooting stretch.

The Wolverines pushed the lead to 56-50 on two more free throws from sophomore wing Franz Wanger with 5:06 play before the Nittany Lions snapped out of their slump. A 3-pointer from Jones ended a six-minute field-goal drought and sparked an 8-0 flurry that put Penn State up, 58-56, with 2:53 to go.

That’s when Michigan turned back to Dickinson, who threw down a dunk to tie it and scored on another close-range basket for a 60-58 edge at the 1:21 mark. The Wolverines were able to hang on from there, getting three straight defensive stops before Livers made two free throws with 6 seconds left to put the game away.

Michigan leaned on its defense in the early going and was sharp right out of the gate. The Wolverines contested shots, forced tough 2-pointers and didn’t give up many clean looks as the Nittany Lions missed 11 of their first 13 shot attempts and fell behind, 13-6, less than eight minutes into the game.

However, Penn State was able to hit enough 3-pointers and force enough turnovers to hang around before the Wolverines started getting the ball to Dickinson, who the Nittany Lions didn’t have an answer for. Dickinson scored three straight baskets in the paint, including a three-point play, with an array of post moves to help Michigan take a 24-14 lead at the 6:41 mark.

The Wolverines were on the cusp of breaking the game open as the misses continued to pile up for the Nittany Lions. Michigan used a barrage of 3-pointers – four within a 2:25 stretch – that was bookended by deep balls from Brooks to push it to 36-21 with 2:14 left in the half. But that’s when Penn State started to chip away and used 6-0 run to cut it to 36-27 at the break.

