Jim Harbaugh has message for recruits: I'm 'committed to Michigan'

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said recruits in this upcoming class have asked about his job status as his sixth season nears an end with the Wolverines.

Harbaugh’s seven-year deal ends after the 2021 season and he and athletic director Warde Manuel have said they will meet after the season to discuss his future. Michigan plays at Iowa on Saturday night, which is the final game of the modified Big Ten season.

There are 21 commitments to this upcoming class, including five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who told The News recently he is “100% ” committed to Michigan.

But recruits have asked Harbaugh if he plans to remain as head coach.

“Yeah, that question does come up and I tell 'em, my plan is, committed to Michigan,” Harbaugh said Monday during his weekly news conference Monday. “Have been, am and will remain. As far as the (contract), Warde and I will talk at the end of the season on the current contract. That’s the truth. That’s where it stands.”

He was pressed on whether some of the commitments are wavering.

“Been having conversations as we always do,” Harbaugh said. “Very excited to sign their national letter of intent. It’s been a lifelong dream to do that.

"Excited to sign with Michigan.”

Michigan canceled its last two games, including last Saturday at arch-rival Ohio State because of COVID-19 issues. The Wolverines returned to practice Sunday and were set to practice Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before leaving for Iowa City. Harbaugh is giving the players Tuesday off to concentrate on final exams.

“That’s our plan,” he said when asked if Michigan will play at Iowa.

It is unclear which quarterbacks will play or will be available. Cade McNamara, who started the last game Nov. 28 against Penn State, injured his shoulder in that game, and Joe Milton, who started the first five games, is dealing with a hand issue. Harbaugh cited privacy issues related to COVID-19 and would not offer specifics.

“Saturday we’ll have the opportunity to answer that question,” Harbaugh said regarding who will start at quarterback.

