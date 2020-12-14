Michigan's Hunter Dickinson repeats as Big Ten freshman of week

The Detroit News

Another week, another honor for Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

The 7-foot-1 center repeated as the Big Ten freshman of the week after averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots in wins over Toledo and Penn State.

Dickinson recorded a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks off the bench while shooting 8-for-11 from the field in the 91-71 rout of Toledo in the nonconference finale.

In the Big Ten opener against Penn State, he followed that up by recording a season-high 20 points (9-for-14 shooting), seven rebounds and three blocks in his first career start to lead the Wolverines to a 62-58 victory.

Through six games, Dickinson is averaging a team-high 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks and is shooting 69.1% from the field.

Iowa’s Luka Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu were named the conference’s co-players of the week.

In the Horizon League, Oakland junior guard Rashad Williams was co-player of the week, after winning the award solely last week. He scored 36 against Michigan State.

In the Mid-American Conference, Kent State senior forward Danny Pippen, of Detroit, was player of the week after scoring 23 in a win over Detroit Mercy.