Michigan's Hunter Dickinson repeats as Big Ten freshman of week

Another week, another honor for Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

The 7-foot-1 center repeated as the Big Ten freshman of the week after averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots in wins over Toledo and Penn State.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots over Penn State forward John Harrar (21) in the first half.

Dickinson recorded a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks off the bench while shooting 8-for-11 from the field in the 91-71 rout of Toledo in the nonconference finale.

In the Big Ten opener against Penn State, he followed that up by recording a season-high 20 points (9-for-14 shooting), seven rebounds and three blocks in his first career start to lead the Wolverines to a 62-58 victory.

Through six games, Dickinson is averaging a team-high 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks and is shooting 69.1% from the field.

Iowa’s Luka Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu were named the conference’s co-players of the week.

In the Horizon League, Oakland junior guard Rashad Williams was co-player of the week, after winning the award solely last week. He scored 36 against Michigan State.

In the Mid-American Conference, Kent State senior forward Danny Pippen, of Detroit, was player of the week after scoring 23 in a win over Detroit Mercy.

