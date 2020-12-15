Michigan cancels football game with Iowa because of COVID-19 concerns

Michigan has canceled its game at Iowa on Saturday night because of continued COVID-19 issues.

The Wolverines end the season at 2-4 with three straight cancellations because of what administrators last week described as an uptick in COVID-19 cases, including positive results and contact tracing. Michigan announced the cancellation on Tuesday after "conversations with medical experts, health advisors, and university administration," according to a release.

“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.

“The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes.

“I am very proud of the way that our players worked to try and get back onto the field but the numbers simply don’t support us taking the field on Saturday. This has been a very challenging and difficult 2020 for everyone and we want to make sure we are doing what is right for our student-athletes at every step along the way, and that ultimately is ensuring their health, safety and welfare.”

A week ago, Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game with Ohio State, and that followed a cancellation of the final home game of the season against Maryland. It is unclear whether there’s a bowl-game option for Michigan.

Ohio State plays Northwestern for the Big Ten championship on Saturday, but the Big Ten added this ninth game in the abbreviated schedule as a bonus crossover game for the remaining teams. It did not play out as expected, though, as Michigan, the bottom team in the Big Ten East, was scheduled to play at No. 18 Iowa, the second best team in the West behind Northwestern, on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Hawkeyes, who have won six straight, are arguably the hottest team now in the conference.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday the team practiced Sunday and expected to practice Monday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before leaving for Iowa City that afternoon. The team was to take off Tuesday because of finals.

Captain and defensive tackle Carlo Kemp said Monday it felt good to get back on the field, especially because quarantine made it impossible to be with teammates.

“Put the helmet on, put the shoulder pads on and get going again," Kemp said. “Just being able to come back to the building, prepare again for a game, the last game of the season, it just felt so good to be back out there, be with the coaches again and just pick up that energy, because it definitely didn’t have it these last two weeks, sitting at home, watching games and just being by yourself."

