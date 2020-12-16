Michigan loses a pair of four-star defensive recruits on Early Signing Day

The Detroit News

Branden Jennings, a four-star linebacker from Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Maryland on Wednesday.

Wednesday is the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Jennings (6-3, 225 pounds) is considered one of the hardest hitters in the 2021 recruiting class. He had 150 tackles and 12 sacks during his senior season at Sandalwood.

Subscription: J.J. McCarthy heads Michigan's 2021 class, next in line to try to become answer at QB

Jennings is ranked the No. 16 player in Florida and the No. 7 outside linebacker nationally for 2021.

Jennings’ decision leaves Michigan with three linebackers in the 2021 class – Junior Colson of Brentwood, Tenn., Tyler McLaurin of Bolingbrook, Ill., and Jaydon Hood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Somerville also flips

Four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville of Scottsdale, Ariz., also flipped his commitment on Wednesday, from Michigan to UCLA.

Somerville (6-1, 230 pounds) committed to Michigan in June. He is ranked the No. 4 player in Arizona and the No. 16 defensive end nationally for 2021 by the 247Sports Composite.

Somerville made 29 tackles for loss and had 7.5 sacks as a junior, and added 12 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in a shortened senior season.

Kechaun Bennett of Suffield, Conn., TJ Guy of Mansfield, Mass., and Dominick Giudice of Middletown, N.J., remain defensive end recruits in Michigan's 2021 class.