Michigan punter Will Hart enters transfer portal, second player in week to do so

Michigan punter Will Hart entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday night, the program’s second player in the past week to do so.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Hart, a graduate student, was the Big Ten Punter of the Year in 2018, but he punted only four times this season for 151 yards. He had a punt blocked in the season opener at Minnesota. Brad Robbins punted 23 times this season for a 45.26-yard average.

Michigan signed punter Tommy Doman on Wednesday. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Doman is versatile and can handle punting, kickoffs and kicking.

