Michigan will play UNLV at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023, the Las Vegas school announced Friday.

The Rebels will earn a school-record guarantee of $1.5 million for the single game. The teams will meet for the second time as the Rebels traveled to Ann Arbor on Sept. 19, 2015. Michigan won that game 28-7 during Jim Harbaugh’s first season as coach.