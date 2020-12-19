Michigan's Kwity Paye and Jalen Mayfield entering NFL Draft, Christian Turner heading to transfer portal

While the future for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff remain unclear, there has been plenty of movement and decisions by players.

Running back Christian Turner, who had opted out when the Big Ten originally postponed the season and then opted back in only to play a limited role this fall, announced Saturday on Twitter he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He will be the third player since Dec. 10 to enter the portal, along with center Zach Carpenter and punter Will Hart.

Meanwhile, not surprisingly, defensive end Kwity Paye and offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield are heading to the NFL based on short videos they have released on Instagram indicating their departures.

Mayfield had opted out when the Big Ten postponed the season and signed with an agent but opted back in. He played in two games this season, suffered a high ankle sprain early in the season and missed the final four. Paye, voted second-team All-Big Ten by the media, started four games this season but was injured late in the Indiana game and returned for the final game. He finished tied for the lead in sacks with Carlo Kemp with two apiece.

