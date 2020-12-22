Michigan dismisses defensive coordinator Don Brown after five seasons

The Michigan football shakeup has begun.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown and Michigan have parted ways, two sources confirmed to The Detroit News on Tuesday.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports was the first to report the news. His dismissal comes as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who completed his sixth season with the Wolverines, continues discussions with athletic director Warde Manuel about a contract extension.

Brown, hired at the end of the 2015 season, signed a new three-year deal in 2019 worth a minimum of $4.9 million. He was scheduled to make $1.1 million this year and the final year of the deal that was to expire in 2022 was to pay Brown $1.7 million.

After boasting a top-three defense in each of his first three seasons at Michigan, Brown's unit ranked 11th in the country in 2019 and plummeted to 87th this season, allowing an average of 434.3 yards per game. That ranked 12th out of 14 Big Ten teams.

Check back later for an updated version of this developing story.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis