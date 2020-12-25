No. 19 Michigan improves to 7-0 with 80-69 road victory in Nebraska

All the Wolverines wanted for Christmas was another victory to remain unbeaten.

Thanks to 37 combined points from sophomore wing Franz Wagner and senior forward Isaiah Livers, No. 19 Michigan got its wish and passed its first road test with an 80-69 win over Nebraska Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Wagner finished with a season-high 20 points and Livers had 17 points to lead a balanced attack for Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which was playing on the holiday for the second time in program history.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, senior guard Chaundee Brown scored 13 off the bench and grad transfer guard Mike Smith had 10 points, six assists and several key plays late.

After neither team led by more than four in the first half, Michigan turned it up on both ends and used a 17-6 spurt to create some separation. Livers and Wagner each splashed a deep ball during a string of 10 straight points as the 3-pointers started to fall and the Wolverines pulled ahead, 53-41, with 14:39 to play.

Teddy Allen snapped the run with a step-back, banked-in 3-pointer but it only offered a brief reprieve for Nebraska. Livers came right back with another deep ball before Dickinson capped the flurry with a layup to extend the lead to 60-47 with 11:47 remaining.

Behind a spark from Trey McGowens, the Cornhuskers battled back and responded with a 13-4 run of their own. McGowens scored six points during the stretch to cut the deficit to 64-60 at the 6:20 mark.

That’s as close as it would get as Smith helped keep Michigan in control. After draining a 3-pointer to quell Nebraska’s momentum, he dished out a pair of assists before Dickinson delivered the final blow with a three-point play to make it 76-65 with 1:09 left.

Allen finished with 25 points, 21 coming in the first half, on 22 shots for Nebraska (4-5, 0-2), which shot 34.4% in the second half (11-for-32). Dalano Banton added 17 points and McGowens scored 15, all in the second half.

Playing for first time since Dec. 13, it took Michigan some time to shake off some rush in a back-and-forth first half. The Wolverines missed five of their first eight shots and had a tough time containing Allen, who got off to a sizzling start.

Allen put on a show and hit tough shots all over the floor, scoring 14 of Nebraska’s first 19 points as the Cornhuskers led 19-15 with 12:18 left in first half. He finished through traffic at the rim, made three free throws after drawing a foul on a 3-point attempt, made a contested fadeaway jumper and buried a 3-pointer during his early barrage.

Wagner did his best to counter Allen and pick up the scoring slack by aggressively attacking the basket as Nebraska doubled Dickinson in the post every time he touched the ball. After being held scoreless much of the half, Dickinson finally broke through with a dunk and offensive tip-in off his own miss to put Michigan ahead, 29-25, at the 4:17 mark.

Allen responded with an acrobatic layup and deep 3-pointer before Wagner capped a 7-2 run and seesaw half with an and-1 layup to give Michigan a 36-34 edge at the break.

