Three-star OT Connor Jones commits to Michigan's 2022 class

The Detroit News

Connor Jones, a three-star offensive tackle from Palmer Ridge High School in Monument, Colo., committed to Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class on Thursday night.

Jones (6-7, 285 pounds) is ranked the No. 6 player in Colorado and the No. 78 offensive tackle nationally for 2022 by the 247Sports Composite.

Among his other offers are Northwestern, Indiana and Virginia.

Jones is the fifth commitment for 2022 for Michigan, which just secured a 20-player class for 2021 that ranked second in the Big Ten and No. 12 nationally.