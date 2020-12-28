Aidan Hutchinson to return to Michigan, ready to 'ball out' for Wolverines

Aidan Hutchinson was upbeat and confident in pregame warmups and in those first few plays against Indiana early last month. He was going to have a big game. He just knew it.

Hutchinson, the 6-foot-6, 269-pound Michigan defensive end, had been among those players who fought hard to have a season this fall, and throughout the stay-at-home order when the team could not work out together, he threw himself at conditioning and eating healthy.

“I was feeling so good that day,” Hutchinson told The Detroit News. “I hit the quarterback twice in like five plays. I could feel a really good day coming. Then I felt my ankle pop. And then it was over.”

Hutchinson suffered a broken ankle that required surgery. He is now more than month into his rehab of what is expected to be a four-month recovery and that has given him time to consider his future. After conversations with his family, he has decided to return to Michigan to play next season. He made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

“Definitely not a no-brainer (to return),” Hutchinson told The Detroit News. “My original plan for the season was really, we didn't know if I was going to have a season and then we ended up having one, so I really just wanted to ball out this season, and then, hopefully, the NFL opportunity would come to me. But unfortunately, I got injured at the beginning of the third game, so I got stripped of some of that playing time and some of those stats and the whole deal.

“So I kind of had to reconsider. And after talking to my family and just weighing all those options, we just decided that it was best for me to come back, ball out and then be on my way. But I just really thought it was good to come back and I just felt like this team, I feel like the team needs me, and I just got to be a great leader for those guys, especially coming off a 2-4 season. We gotta rebuild something in the offseason and get this thing rolling again. I feel like I’m going to be a really big part of that, and I'm gonna do everything I can to get this team back on track.”

By rebuild, Hutchinson, a captain this season, means repairing the damage a 2-4 season does to the spirit of the players. The players' mental approach to the game took a hit.

“Michigan being 2-4 is pretty unheard of,” he said. “Really, we’ve got just got to flip that mindset to be that dominant program. We had a bad year this year, that's just the truth of it. And we’ve gotta bounce back and I’m just planning to do everything I can in order for this for this team to succeed.

“This year as a junior I was the only underclassman to be a captain, and I feel like next year being a two-time captain for this team, I feel like I can serve as a good leader. I've had a lot of experience on the field. And I feel like I’m going to lead this team in the right direction this offseason. Coming back for another year, I'm just really excited to get with the guys and start working with them and start building, the bonds between us.”

Because Hutchinson had to keep his ankle elevated, he didn’t get to see the final games in person, so he studied his team on television.

“It was hard. It didn't even look like us,” Hutchinson said. “You're rooting for your guys so much. It’s like when you're so invested in something, and you want them to succeed so bad and they're unable to, and it really weighed me down. It just made me want to be out there even more just seeing the boys struggle a little bit. I just wanted to be out there and contribute anything, really. It was hard to watch them. Just watch the team lose. But plan on turning this thing around next year.

“You look at this year, there's so many injuries. But for Michigan, that’s no excuse. We gotta just play better, execute better, we just got to do better with everything. We have to stay healthy, stay COVID free, execute, we have to start doing everything the right way. This year was just a tough year. And we just got to bounce back.”

Among those key injuries was losing Hutchinson so early in the season. Later in the Indiana game, defensive end Kwity Paye left late in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury that held him out a few games. Hutchinson never has been able to find a good television angle of the play and doesn’t know exactly what happened during what he calls a “freak” accident.

After hearing the “pop," he couldn't prevent the negative thoughts that rushed through his mind.

“I was training in quarantine. I never stopped training from March until this point, and it's like, all of that just to break your ankle?” he said.

Initially, Hutchinson thought he sprained the ankle when Harbaugh and the medical staff surrounded him on the field. He was trying to control his breathing because the pain was intense and then tried to walk off what he thought was a sprain. But it got worse as he walked. He reached the sideline and hopped on the medical table.

“The doctor started moving my ankle around and he moved it in some way and he kind of froze, looked back at the trainers and looked down at my foot and goes, 'Yeah, we're gonna get an X-ray on this,’ and that's when I'm like, ‘Oh, God, what is happening?’” Hutchinson said. “That realization didn't really set in until I was on that X-ray table and they're taking X-rays and they told me my season's over. It was honestly just unbelievable. I never thought I’d really hear those words. I’ve stayed pretty injury-free my entire career, so it was really just eye opening and surprising and it really shocked me.”

Hutchinson has range of motion back in the ankle and the two incisions are healing well. He started weight-bearing work last week and is walking around on crutches and in a supportive boot. In a few weeks he expects to start water workouts to get the walking motion back. His muscles have atrophied a bit, as well.

“I can flex my calf and you can feel all the loose skin and stuff,” he said. “It’s weird, super weird.”

Hutchinson is encouraged that despite a 2-4 record, a significant number of players on defense earned experience this fall, filling in for injured players and for COVID-19 absences.

While he’s glad the team had a chance to play, he’s hopeful for a return to normal next season and having fans back at Michigan Stadium.

“I need a few fans that next year. I need that in my life,” Hutchinson said, laughing. “This whole season was weird in the fact that there were no fans. It was almost like you had to create your own energy on the sidelines, and that’s tough. it's not easy, especially when you're at home, you're at the Big House, and you run out there and there's nobody there. It's like practice. It's definitely a little weird. So that's another benefit of coming back, too. Maybe we’ll have some fans next year to give us a little juice.”

And Michigan will have Hutchinson back to give the defense some juice.

