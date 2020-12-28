Michigan's Hunter Dickinson named Big Ten freshman of week for third time

The Detroit News

Another week, another award for Michigan center Hunter Dickinson.

After recording his second double-double of the season, Dickinson earned his third Big Ten freshman of the week honor on Monday.

Dickinson’s 13-point, 15-rebound performance at Nebraska on Christmas Day helped Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) win its first road game, 80-69, and remain unbeaten.

The 7-footer is the lone Wolverine to score in double figures every game this season and he ranks second on the team with 15.3 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds (8.4) and blocks (1.7) and is shooting 69.4% from the field.

Among all freshmen, Dickinson ranks fifth in rebounding and eighth in scoring and blocks per game, according to College Basketball Reference.

Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr were named co-players of the week.

Meanwhile, in the Horizon League, Oakland guard Micah Parrish was named freshman of the week after hitting the winning shot in Saturday's win over Detroit Mercy and playing excellent defense on Antoine Davis in Sunday's win.

More: UM up, MSU down in AP college basketball poll; Big Ten has nine ranked teams

More: Michigan's Hunter Dickinson passes Nebraska's double-team test