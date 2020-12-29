Michigan linebacker Cam McGrone to enter NFL Draft

Michigan linebacker Cam McGrone has decided to forego his senior season and will enter the NFL Draft.

McGrone, who announced his decision Tuesday on social media, thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and former UM defensive coordinator Don Brown in his farewell statement, along with all the support staff.

“The thing I will miss most about Michigan are the men with whom I got to suit up and share a locker room,” McGrone wrote. “We built bonds and friendships that will last forever.”

The 6-foot-1, 236-pound McGrone suffered a knee injury this season and played in five of the Wolverines’ six games. He finished with 26 tackles, including two tackles for loss. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019.

“There is nothing like playing in the Big House and hearing the cheers of over 100,000 fans of the Maize and Blue on Saturdays,” McGrone wrote. “I will always love this team and its fans.”

McGrone’s announcement came a day after defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the third game of the season, announced he will return for the 2021 season.

