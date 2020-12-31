College hoops roundup: Michigan women crush Wisconsin

Associated Press

Ann Arbor — Leigha Brown scored 26, Naz Hillmon picked up her fourth double-double and No. 15 Michigan cruised to a 92-49 win over Wisconsin on Thursday.

Hillmon scored 22 and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Big Ten Conference opener for the Wolverines (6-0). Amy Dilk added 15 points and Akienreh Johnson 13.

Three players scored nine for the Badgers (3-3, 0-3), including Brooke Schramek, who had eight of her career high in the first half.

Hailey Brown scored the first four of the game for the Wolverines and had the last basket in a 10-0 run late in the first period, which ended with Michigan on top 29-15.

Hillmon had 18 points at halftime, which ended with Michigan shooting 51% and leading 48-27.

Wisconsin shot 29% in the first half and 30% in the second but the telling difference came on the boards. The Badgers, who have outrebounded opponents by more than eight boards a game, were pounded 50-27 by Michigan, which came in at a plus-12 in rebounding. The Wolverines also shot better than 51% in the second half.

Leigha Brown’s 26 points were the second highest of her career. The junior transfer from Nebraska scored 30 as a freshman and had a 25-point game as a sophomore. Her previous high at Michigan was 24 points.

Late Wednesday

No. 7 Tennessee 73, (at) No. 12 Missouri 53: Santiago Vescovi scored 15 and Yves Pons and Jaden Springer added 13 each in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Volunteers (7-0) shot 50% from the field and were selective with their shots, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Playing its first road game of the season, Tennessee was at home in Mizzou Arena. The Volunteers made their first seven shots on mid-range jumpers and 3-point shots, building a 21-4 lead.

Missouri (6-1) didn’t get many chances to play at its preferred fast pace because it began most possessions by pulling the ball from the net. Tennessee built a 38-24 lead by the break.

The second half was much of the same, as the Volunteers hit their first three shots and scored eight in the first minute and a half.

In both halves, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin called a timeout within the first two minutes to try to settle his team down. Tennessee stretched its lead to 28 midway through the second half.

Xavier Pinson led Missouri with 11 points. The Tigers combined for just four assists.

Pons is the reigning SEC defensive player of the year, and Missouri’s players can attest to his credentials. The bouncy 6-foot-6 senior blocked four shots and came up with two steals. His early blocks contributed to Missouri’s early scoring woes.

Tennessee backed off Missouri’s shooters and invited them to shoot from long range. The Tigers couldn’t make the Volunteers pay, making just 3 of 16 from beyond the arc.