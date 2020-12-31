Hunter Dickinson, Michigan thump Maryland to close out year on high note

Michigan ended the year with a flourish and a bang.

Behind a career night from freshman center Hunter Dickinson and an overwhelming second-half run, the No. 16 Wolverines remained unbeaten and cruised to an 84-73 New Year’s Eve victory over Maryland at the Xfinity Center.

Dickinson tallied a season-high 26 points and 11 rebounds and shot 10-for-11 from the field in his return home for Michigan (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten), which shot 58.8% from the field (30-for-51).

Sophomore wing Franz Wagner added 19 points, grad transfer Mike Smith had 16 points, six assists and six rebounds, and senior guard Eli Brooks scored 10 for the Wolverines.

Donta Scott scored 19, Eric Ayala 16 and Jairus Hamilton 15 for Maryland (6-4, 1-3), with 9-for-11 from 3-point range in first half and finished 13-for-22 from beyond the arc.

After putting on a blistering long-range display in the first half, Maryland stayed hot from beyond the arc and used its 10th 3-pointer, a deep ball from Aaron Wiggins, to grab its first lead, 47-46, with 18:31 remaining.

The Terrapins pushed their lead to four before the Wolverines swung back with a 29-7 run that started with a string of 10 unanswered points. Wagner drained a 3-pointer. Smith knocked down a step-back jumper. Dickinson converted a three-point play off a wraparound feed from Wagner. Dickinson found Brooks cutting along the baseline for a double-clutch dunk and 60-54 lead at the 12:15 mark.

Maryland used another 3-pointer from Scott to cut it to one before Wagner and Dickinson continued to give the Terrapins problems. Wagner scored on a pull-up in the paint and threw down a fast-break dunk off a turnover. Dickinson scored on a putback and off the glass before throwing down a two-handed jam during a stretch of 13 consecutive points.

But Dickinson and Wagner weren’t done. Dickinson set his new season-high on a pair of free throws before adding to it with another clinical post move, while Wagner threw down another dunk off another turnover. By the time it was over, Michigan’s lead swelled to 79-61 with 5:20 left.

Dickinson’s final bucket gave the Wolverines their largest lead, 84-65, with 2:52 remaining before they coasted to the finish line.

Michigan used solid team-wide play to build an early double-digit advantage. The Wolverines found success on offense by getting downhill and attacking the rim and made life tough inside the arc on defense.

Over the first 10 minutes, six different players scored — highlighted by 15 combined points from Wagner and Smith — and four Wolverines recorded a blocked shot. A three-point play from Dickinson gave Michigan a 26-16 lead at the 9:48 mark.

Despite its struggles on 2-point shots, Maryland was unconscious from 3-point range and rode the long ball throughout the first half. The Terrapins made seven of their nine 3-point attempts — five coming within a four-minute stretch — as they pulled within 30-29 at the 6:43 mark.

Michigan used a string of free throws, one coming on a technical foul assessed to Maryland, and continued to do damage at the basket to extend the margin to 42-35 on a Wagner bucket with 4:04 remaining. During that stretch, Dickinson also picked up a technical foul after scoring a basket and looking toward Maryland’s bench.

Maryland capped the entertaining offensive half with its ninth 3-pointer on a deep heave from Scott to cut Michigan’s advantage to 46-44 at the break.

Michigan finished the calendar year with a 17-9 record and will open 2021 with a top-20 matchup Sunday at home against No. 19 Northwestern.

