Former Michigan center Zach Carpenter headed to Indiana

The Detroit News

Former Michigan center Zach Carpenter, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 10, announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he was headed to Indiana.

“Excited to start a new opportunity as a Hoosier!” wrote the 6-foot-5, 329-pound Carpenter, who was a redshirt freshman in 2020.

Former walk-on Andrew Vastardis, a fifth-year senior and a co-captain, won the starting job at the beginning of the season as Carpenter dealt with unspecified injuries. With Vastardis out the last two games, Carpenter moved into a starting role.

Carpenter was a three-star prospect out of Cincinnati Moeller in the 2019 recruiting class.