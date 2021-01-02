Michigan, Harbaugh reportedly near deal on contract extension

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has not yet signed a contract extension, but a resolution is expected soon, perhaps this week.

Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Michigan and Harbaugh are finalizing a new deal with an extension through 2026. A source familiar with the negotiations confirmed Feldman’s report and confirmed on Saturday that an extension has not yet been signed. There has, however, been growing optimism in recent days that a deal will be done.

Harbaugh’s original seven-year contract expires after the 2021 season and he will make more than $8 million this season. He entered the 2020 season as the only FBS coach with less than two years remaining on his contract, which was set to expire after the 2021 season. Harbaugh has coached six seasons at his alma mater.

Athletic director Warde Manuel and Harbaugh began contract discussions Dec. 17 shortly after the Wolverines canceled their third straight game because of COVID-19 issues, ending their season at 2-4.

While Harbaugh, 57, and Manuel discussed his future with the Wolverines, Michigan parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Brown on Dec. 22 after five seasons. A replacement has not yet been hired and it is unclear what other changes Harbaugh may make to the staff. Six assistant coaches have contracts expiring this month. Harbaugh has been in southern California during the holidays and is expected to return to Ann Arbor on Monday.

Harbaugh and Michigan are coming off an abysmal 2-4 season, that included a loss to heavy underdog Michigan State and a comeback victory in triple overtime at Rutgers. He has gone 49-22 at Michigan but has not beaten Ohio State and has not reached the Big Ten championship game.

