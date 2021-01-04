UM loses director of football operations to Illinois, coach Bret Bielema

The Detroit News

Mark Taurisani, Michigan’s director of football operations the last three seasons, is now chief of staff at Illinois, joining new coach Bret Bielema, with whom he has had a long working history.

Taurisani was with Bielema during his 12 seasons as head coach at Wisconsin and then Arkansas. Bielema was hired last month at Illinois. They worked together for seven seasons at Wisconsin then moved on to Arkansas.

"I'm excited to join Coach Bielema's staff and help build a championship program the alumni and fan base will be proud of," Taurisani said in a statement Monday.