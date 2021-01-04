SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOLVERINES

UM's Hunter Dickinson named Big Ten freshman of the week for fourth time

The Detroit News
For the fourth time in the last five weeks, Michigan 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson has been named Big Ten freshman of the week.

Dickinson averaged 22.5 points and 7 rebounds in Michigan's two latest wins, over Maryland and Northwestern.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) tries to move in on Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) in the first half.

The Wolverines improved to 9-0 on the season, and are ranked 10th in the latest Associated Press poll.

Dickinson had a double-double in the 84-73 win over Maryland, with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He was 10-for-11 from the field and 6-for-7 on free throws.

Then, on Sunday against Northwestern, he had 19 points in the 85-66 win.

Dickinson has shot 55% or better in each of his first nine games, the best stretch by a Division I freshman in the last 10 seasons.

