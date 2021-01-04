UM's Hunter Dickinson named Big Ten freshman of the week for fourth time

The Detroit News

For the fourth time in the last five weeks, Michigan 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson has been named Big Ten freshman of the week.

Dickinson averaged 22.5 points and 7 rebounds in Michigan's two latest wins, over Maryland and Northwestern.

The Wolverines improved to 9-0 on the season, and are ranked 10th in the latest Associated Press poll.

Dickinson had a double-double in the 84-73 win over Maryland, with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He was 10-for-11 from the field and 6-for-7 on free throws.

Then, on Sunday against Northwestern, he had 19 points in the 85-66 win.

Dickinson has shot 55% or better in each of his first nine games, the best stretch by a Division I freshman in the last 10 seasons.