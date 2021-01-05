Ex-Michigan star Chris Webber developing new 'Fab Five' TV series

The story of Michigan basketball’s “Fab Five” team has been told numerous times, and it appears another version is on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber is developing a limited scripted series that will tell his side of the story.

The series, titled “Fab Five,” will be based on Webber’s upcoming autobiography, By God’s Grace.

Webber was notably missing from ESPN’s critically acclaimed documentary, “The Fab Five,” that was released in 2011 and chronicled the famous recruiting class — Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson and Webber — that led the Wolverines to two national titles games in the early 1990s.

Those Final Four appearances and most of Michigan’s wins during those two seasons were vacated due to a payment scandal involving Webber accepting money from former booster Ed Martin. It led to a 10-year disassociation ban between Webber and Michigan, which ended in 2013, and Webber has had an estranged relationship with the university since then.

"What I think is different about it is I've never spoken about my time with the Fab Five," Webber told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's a lot of behind the scenes that not many people know about, and it's about so many things. Hopefully I'll be able to express those things, whether it's about Detroit or the work ethic of the city and the factories — all those things that made us."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson and Howard, who is in his second season as Michigan’s head coach, will be consultants on the project.

In addition to the book and TV series, Webber revealed he’s also working on a different documentary about the Fab Five and his time at Michigan, which indicated he might address some off-the-court topics like the Ed Martin scandal.

"It's awesome to be able to look back with a clear vision and being older, to share with the world what it was. And not to be coy, to face all the controversy that was there too,” Webber told The Hollywood Reporter. “But it's wonderful that Juwan is back there coaching, and everyone's still involved and still in love with basketball. I'm just so excited to tell this story and clear the lane for some other people to tell their stories.”

