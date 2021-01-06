Michigan-Penn State basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Michigan’s road game at Penn State on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Nittany Lions program.

Penn State announced on Wednesday that it was pausing all team-related activities due to positive tests “among its Tier 1 personnel” and won’t be playing its next two home games as scheduled.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” Penn State’s statement read. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation.

“In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.”

Per the NCAA, Tier I personnel consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

Due to the pause, the Nittany Lions also postponed their upcoming contest against Rutgers that was scheduled for Jan. 12.

This is the third and fourth Big Ten games to be postponed involving the Nittany Lions, who haven't played since Dec. 30. They called off Sunday's game against Wisconsin as well as Wednesday's game at Ohio State due to COVID concerns.

It’s the second time Michigan has had its schedule affected by the pandemic. The Wolverines' ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup against N.C. State on Dec. 9 was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolfpack program. Instead of trying to make it up, Michigan opted to find replacement opponent and played Toledo in its nonconference finale.

According to Penn State’s statement, the two programs will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game at some point. The Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions, 62-58, in the conference opener on Dec. 13.

