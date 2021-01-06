Michigan blows out 16th-ranked Minnesota, 82-57

Ann Arbor — For the second time in four days, Michigan welcomed a ranked foe into Crisler Center.

And for the second time, the No. 10 Wolverines used a stifling defensive effort and another big outing from freshman center Hunter Dickinson to crush the opposition.

Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points and Michigan smothered No. 16 Minnesota from start to finish to turn the top-20 matchup into a lopsided 82-57 blowout on Wednesday night.

After leaning on its defense and Dickinson throughout much of the first half, the Wolverines went right back to that well and opened the second half with a 17-4 spurt to take complete control. Dickinson kick-started the dominating stretch with a pair of close-range baskets as Michigan scored the first eight points after halftime.

Following a third basket from Dickinson a little over three minutes into the half, sophomore wing Franz Wagner ended the flurry with a fast-break layup to turn a six-point game into a 49-30 contest with 14:32 remaining.

Michigan kept its foot on the gas to turn the game into a laugher, holding Minnesota without a field goal for over six minutes and rattling off an overwhelming 20-0 run. During the game-sealing flurry, six different Wolverines scored as the lead swelled to 71-34 with 7:56 to go.

Dickinson finished 12-for-15 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds as he outshined Minnesota big man Liam Robbins, the reigning Big Ten player of the week. Senior forward Isaiah Livers finished with 14 points and Wagner added 12 points for Michigan (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten), which shot 56.9% from the field (33-for-58).

Marcus Carr, who entered the game as the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer at 22.1 points per game, finished with 14 points for Minnesota (10-3, 3-3). The Gophers shot 32.4% from the field (22-for-68) as they dropped their seventh straight contest in Ann Arbor.

The matchup within the matchup was the big man battle between Dickinson and Robbins, who traded blows in the early stages. Dickinson showed he was ready for the challenge from the start, tipping an offensive rebound to himself, using his body to move Robbins and scoring a second-chance bucket on Michigan’s first possession.

Robbins countered with a basket at the rim that sent Dickinson crashing to the court and splashed a 3-pointer. Dickinson answered with a dunk off a dump feed from grad transfer guard Mike Smith and spun away from a double-team for a layup, helping Michigan take a 15-9 lead with 11:04 left in the first half.

Even though Michigan was sloppy and mistake-prone at times on offense, the Wolverines were locked in defensively from the tip — deflecting passes, making hustle plays and limiting the Gophers to one-shot possessions.

Michigan’s defense eventually sparked its offense and fueled a 13-3 run. During the spurt, Livers turned a pair of steals into two fast-break dunks and Wagner drained a 3-pointer after the Wolverines forced a shot clock violation. By the time Dickinson capped it with a dunk, Michigan’s lead grew to 30-18 at the 3:27 mark.

But after being held in check most of the half by senior guard Eli Brooks, Carr started to heat up and scored eight points over the final 2:20 to close the gap to 32-26 at the break.

