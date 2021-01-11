Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Naz Hillmon earn weekly Big Ten honors

The Detroit News

Michigan’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are racking up the accolades as they’re racking up the wins.

Center Hunter Dickinson has been named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third straight week, while junior forward Naz Hillmon earned her second player of the week honor.

Dickinson tallied a season-high 28 points and eight rebounds in Michigan’s latest top-20 matchup, an 82-57 win over Minnesota to improve to 10-0. He was 12-for-15 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

The Big Ten has handed out seven weekly awards so far, with Dickinson collecting five of them. The only times Dickinson didn’t win the rookie honor was the first week of the season and the week of Dec. 14 when Michigan didn’t play a game.

Hillmon averaged 29.5 points and 17.5 rebounds in wins over Nebraska and Illinois to help the Wolverines to their first 9-0 start in program history.

Hillmon recorded the nation’s second 30-20 game of the season with a 35-point, 22-rebound effort against the Cornhuskers and followed that up with a 24-point, 13-rebound outing against Fighting Illini. The big week also landed her ESPN player of the week accolades.

The men’s team is ranked No. 7 and the women’s team No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. Michigan is the only Division I school with both programs still undefeated.