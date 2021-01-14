Michigan mailbag: Jim Harbaugh stays put, and Mike Hart returns

So this has been an uneventful start to the new year, said no one who covers or follows Michigan football. Jim Harbaugh is back as head coach taking a serious pay cut, and all-time leading rusher Mike Hart has returned to Ann Arbor as running backs coach, the first confirmed new hire with others expected to take place soon.

But enough of that, and time to dig into the Michigan football mailbag:

► Question. What’s your thought on Hart and Harbaugh co-existing after their feud? Is the hatchet really buried? Why do you think Hart came back … you asked him last year or 2019 and he said prolly not … — @AJK4UM

► Answer. Harbaugh was never going to hire Hart if they can’t co-exist, right? We are talking about something from 14 years ago. I’m trying to remember which summer it was, maybe 2016, and it was a Sound Mind Sound Body camp. Hart was there and so was Harbaugh. I was talking with Hart when Harbaugh walked our way. I won’t divulge the conversations that were had in those moments, but it was very clear to me that both had moved on and were comfortable around each other. For Hart, the timing is right now, it seems, because he is full of confidence in himself and his coaching and the difference he can make at Michigan. He learned a lot at Indiana, and it seems people have learned more and more about him and his capabilities and that’s why he has been on several coaching radars — don’t forget that two years ago he was a finalist for the Notre Dame running backs job.

► Q. Thoughts on the impact (on field and recruiting) of Mike Hart? — @Dr_Ippon

► A. Dana, Hart is energetic as a coach and a recruiter — he connects well with people and quickly gains respect, so he will definitely be an assist for Michigan’s recruiting, and has recruited Michigan and Detroit for a long time. He also is one of the smartest people I’ve been around and can identify talent and where a player needs to improve and, more importantly, knows how to get them to make those improvements.

► Q. How many Mike Hart pods will we get per season? — @StreetcrScholar

► A. Dan, I have a feeling those days are over. He’s at Michigan now and he’s going to go into Fort mode — don’t forget he was raised under Lloyd Carr.

► Q. We have started Michigan’s greatest season, the off-season, where Michigan turns it around and will be a contender in the fall. Is this year different? — @SnoopyRulesAll

► A. Jason, when you say contender, contender for what? If Michigan coaches learned anything last offseason it’s that it is possible to highlight the positives of players without making them sound like all-world players. Of course every team goes into every season believing they can be contenders, these coaches needed to realize it's OK not to talk about that publicly. Show it and stop talking about it.

► Q. Thoughts on Mike Macdonald, who is the presumed DC and Jesse Minter, the presumed next DB coach? — @Swazi4

► Q. Who is the leading candidate for DC? — @RonCorbitt

► A. So Swazi answered your question, Ron. Macdonald, who is 33, is really an up-and-comer as he’s been described to me. A guy Ravens linebackers and players relate to and have enjoyed working with and has been described as not the rah-rah kind of guy Don Brown is. Minter, whose father Rick Minter was Cincinnati’s head coach (1994-2003), is another young coach — seeing a trend here on this staff? Haven't heard as much about him, though.

► Q. Does Harbaugh go out and get a new offensive playcaller or does he stick with Gattis? — @ParkerChurchil1

► Q. Is Gattis still OC? -- @MALACHI_13

► Q. Do you think we stick with Gattis and if so, do you think they will make adjustments to the “speed in space” to actually show something that has speed in space? — @E_D_4

► A. A three-for-one on Gattis. My understanding has been Josh Gattis returns to call plays. He’s entering his third year and now has two years of play-calling experience, some of which hasn’t been very good. He does have a good understanding of what this offense should look like but has allowed it to sometimes get too garbled with too many layers instead of focusing on the bread and butter on a game-to-game basis and adding a wrinkle here and there each week. The speed is there and now it’s about making the space. Spring practice will go a long way toward getting the 11 pieces on offense learning how to work toward that goal

► Q. U of M and MSU both have the 2021 game as road games. Do you know where the 2021 game on October 16th is actually going to be played? AA or EL. —@JamesJo98280326

► A. James, what I was told last year is the fact the game was moved to Ann Arbor in 2020 means the rotation is now flipping and they will play at Spartan Stadium this fall.

► Q. Now let’s bring in Nick Sheridan to run the offense, what do you think about that Angelique? — @fforevergoblue

► A. Definitely worth a discussion. Sheridan did great things at Indiana last year, but Michigan is sticking with Gattis. Could it happen down the road? Never say never.

► Q. Given the extension, is there a scenario in which JH gets let go after next season? — @MikeCandela33

► A. There’s a scenario he could get let go at any point during the next five years. Let’s say Michigan decides to part ways after this season. Michigan will end up paying him, with the buyout, what he was expected in the final year of his original contract. But the contract is very favorable to Michigan as the buyout figure decreases each year

► Q. Is there a timeline for when they would like to have all the coaching vacancies filled? — @therick3745

► A. I don’t think there’s anything in stone. Obviously sooner the better, but the defensive coordinator hire hinges on when the Ravens are eliminated from the postseason.

► Q. any likely DB coaching candidates? Does zord leaving have a negative effect on our chances at Will/Domani? — @BigDiiqB3Y

► Q. Second question, why is Zordich leaving? — @AJK4UM

► A. Not sure why Zordich apparently isn’t returning. Always felt like he was one of the more old-school coaches and always appreciated his approach to coaching the game. And to the first question, it could have an effect, but recruiting wasn’t always his wheelhouse.

► Q. Is coach Nua coming back? — @WkndWolverine

► A. Micah, that has been my understanding. The linemen love playing for him and believe he has really helped improve their games. Remember, he’s not the defensive coordinator who ultimately decides who they should target in recruiting.

► Q. Isn’t defense in bad shape? — @PaulHLaurn

► A. There’s a lot to get done on defense, that’s for sure. First things first and that’s shoring up defensive tackle. It will be interesting to see what direction the new coordinator goes with this defense.

► Q. Daxton Hill transfer? — @GreatWhiteFK8

► A. Not that I’m aware.

► Q. Who will be the starting QB next year? I’m hoping it will be McNamara. Milton is obviously not the answer. I really hope they stick with Cade and don’t play around with starting McCarthy. — @BrianEverham

► Q. Will JJ McCarthy have a legitimate chance to win the starting job? If so, what do you think his chances are? — @ETsassis

► A. Spring practice will be huge for all three, assuming Joe Milton is back from his thumb injury in a timely fashion and Cade McNamara is fully recovered from his shoulder injury. McCarthy will have a legitimate shot, but would say that’s something that could happen as the season goes on, assuming the competition among the three is close. Right now, I’d say McNamara is the starter.

► Q. Who will Michigan go get to help the team through the expansive transfer portal? — @phillutzreports

► Q. … and why have they not landed anyone that way yet? The easing of the rules this year means transfer players can play immediately, yet nothing but crickets out of AA. Uncertainty over who would coach them perhaps? — @markklauza

► A. Harbaugh said last month after signing day that the staff intends to make a few pickups in the transfer portal. Michigan does have a grad transfer offensive lineman, Willie Allen, coming in, but has not made any recent moves. The staff is keeping an eye on the portal and making inquiries but so far Michigan hasn’t wrapped up anyone.

► Q. D and O line outlook? It starts in the trenches. — @Wolverback

► A. It absolutely starts there. Always. D line will get a big boost with Aidan Hutchinson returning from injury and Michigan has to get bigger and bring in more depth at tackle. Will be interesting to see how the new defensive coordinator shapes this defense. Jalen Mayfield is heading to the NFL and Zach Carpenter transferred, but coach Ed Warinner was forced to play a lot of different players last season and that gives him a head start on what to look for this spring.

► Q. Are you hearing anything as it pertains to fans coming to football games next fall? Maybe too soon but I thought I’d ask. — @mattbrowning94

► A. That’s a question I’ve been asking, too, Matt, and so far, it seems it’s too soon to get answers. The rollout of the vaccine seems to have much to do with how stadiums in the Big Ten will open this fall

► Q. In Michigan and across the nation, educators are being given early access to vaccines. Does this apply to football coaches as well? — @peonpaul

► A. Paul, I was told Thursday that coaches and staff will not be “jumping in line” to get the vaccine. The coaches have not been informed of when they will be able to get the vaccine.

