Michigan quarterback Joe Milton has offseason thumb surgery

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton struggled late in the season with a thumb issue and is seen wearing a cast on his right hand in a recent Instagram post.

Milton, who started five games as Michigan’s quarterback last fall, had offseason surgery, according to a source close to the program. It is unclear when the surgery took place. The video posted on Instagram shows Milton playing with his dog and a cast protecting his hand and thumb.

In the Week 3 game at Indiana, Milton was seen wearing a protective wrap on the hand and thumb and in every subsequent game. Milton was 80-of-141 for 1,077 yards and had four interceptions and four touchdowns. Cade McNamara started against Penn State a week after coming and in and leading a comeback victory at Rutgers. McNamara suffered an undisclosed shoulder injury against Penn State.

Michigan went 2-4 during the abbreviated Big Ten-only season and canceled the final three games because of COVID-19 issues.

Players are expected back at UM on Tuesday, when all students return for classes. It is unclear yet when spring practice will begin but when it does, Michigan will have Milton and McNamara returning at quarterback and will be joined by early enrollee freshman J.J. McCarthy, a five-star recruit.

achenglis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis