Michigan's Eli Brooks to miss Minnesota game with right foot strain

The Wolverines will be without one of their key pieces in Saturday’s top-25 contest at Minnesota.

The Michigan basketball program announced senior guard Eli Brooks will be sidelined with a right foot strain. He injured his foot in practice this week and is “day-to-day,” according to the team.

Brooks’ absence is a huge loss for Michigan on both ends. He’s considered the team’s best perimeter and on-ball defender who routinely draws the toughest backcourt assignment. He’s also a 3-point threat who is capable of running and initiating the offense when grad transfer guard Mike Smith isn’t on the floor.

In the first meeting against the Gophers, Brooks hounded Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, one of the top scorers in the Big Ten, and held him to 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting before getting a tooth knocked out and exiting the game.

Brooks has started all 11 games this season during Michigan’s undefeated start, averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Senior guard Chaundee Brown, the team’s sixth man, replaced Brooks in the starting lineup and will be relied on to play a bigger role. In addition to Brown, freshman Zeb Jackson will likely see extended minutes at the point guard spot.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins