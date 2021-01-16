Sloppy play dooms No. 7 Michigan to first defeat, 75-57 drubbing by No. 23 Minnesota

It was only a matter of time before Michigan was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten.

That time finally came on Saturday afternoon in a Top-25 rematch against No. 23 Minnesota.

A mound of turnovers. A poor shooting performance. A brutal start. An injured Eli Brooks. All of it was too much for No. 7 Michigan to overcome as it was on the other end of a blowout, 75-57, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

BOX SCORE: Minnesota 75, Michigan 57

Senior guard Chaundee Brown finished with 14 points and senior forward Isaiah Livers had 11 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (11-1, 6-1 Big Ten). Brown made his first start of the season in place of Brooks, who was out with a right foot strain.

After trailing by as much as 12 during an abysmal first half riddled with shooting and turnover issues, things didn’t get much better for Michigan in the second half.

The Gophers used back-to-back 3-pointers from Liam Robbins – snapping a 0-for-12 start from deep – to reestablish a double-digit advantage, 41-30, with 15:47 remaining.

When Michigan made a slight push and pulled within six on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from Brown, Minnesota responded with a 7-0 spurt that Marcus Carr capped with a dunk to make it 48-35 at the 11:58 mark.

The Wolverines, though, couldn’t string together the stops and shots required to make a run. They cut the deficit to eight before the Gophers pulled away, using an 18-4 flurry to put Michigan in a 66-44 hole with 5:16 left.

The Wolverines trailed by at least 18 points the rest of the way en route to shooting a season-worst 39.3% from the field (22-for-56) and tying a season high with 20 turnovers that led to 23 Minnesota points. The 57 points were also a season low.

Robbins finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, Carr had 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur scored 10 for Minnesota (11-4, 4-4), which shot 46.8% from the field (29-for-62) and avenged its 25-point loss to Michigan last week.

It was ugly and sloppy from the start for Michigan, whose issue with ball security surfaced once again. Over the first five minutes of the game, the Wolverines committed five turnovers, missed two free throws and made just one shot.

Even after Robbins picked up two early fouls, Michigan’s offense continued to sputter along and struggled to play out of double-teams. By the time the Wolverines hit the double-digit mark, they put up 14 shots, committed seven turnovers and trailed 16-10 with 8:39 left in the first half.

Minnesota, though, had shooting woes of its own – particularly from beyond the arc – and could only pull ahead, 24-12, on a dunk from Robbins at the 4:52 mark.

The Wolverines showed signs of life with a 9-0 spurt that featured a pair of 3-pointers from Livers to cut the deficit to three. When halftime arrived, Michigan found itself trailing, 30-23, despite a woeful half where it had more turnovers (11) than made field goals (10).

