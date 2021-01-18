Maryland assistant George Helow to coach safeties at Michigan

George Helow, most recently the inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Maryland, reportedly is joining Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s defensive staff.

Helow, according to ESPN, will coach safeties. He would replace Bob Shoop, who in his first year at Michigan last season, was not an on-field coach but did work remotely — a statement from the program said it would not comment on the situation because of “his privacy interests.”

Michigan announced on Sunday the hiring of Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator.

Helow coached safeties at Colorado State in 2018 and 2019 before moving to Maryland. He was served in coaching roles at Alabama, Florida State University and Georgia. He was a defensive back at Ole Miss (2006-2010).

