Michigan four-star receiver Xavier Worthy backs off enrolling early

Michigan four-star receiver Xavier Worthy apparently will not be enrolling early as he originally planned.

Worthy shared Monday night on Twitter that he is not enrolling early and “will see y’all on the field.” He presumably will arrive in the summer with the rest of the freshman class. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound receiver from Fresno, Calif., is third highest-rated player in the 2021 freshman class.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said last month on the “In the Trenches” podcast he expected a number of freshmen who signed early in December to enroll early and participate in spring practice: J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Giovanni El-Hadi, Junior Colson, Raheem Anderson, Cristian Dixon, Greg Crippen, Tavierre Dunlap, Tristan Bounds and Andrel Anthony. He also included Worthy among them.

Classes begin at Michigan on Tuesday, and all of those freshmen with the exception of Worthy are in the online Michigan undergraduate directory.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis