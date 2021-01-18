Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet appears to be moving on.

Charbonnet, who played two seasons for the Wolverines, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder from southern California, led the team with 726 yards rushing and set a school freshman record with 11 touchdowns in 2019.

Michigan returns Hassan Haskins, who led the team in rushing last fall with 375 yards on 61 carries and had six touchdowns during the Wolverines’ 2-4 season. Also back is Blake Corum, a freshman last season, and Donovan Edwards from West Bloomfield will join the team this month when the program’s postseason run is complete. Mike Hart, Michigan’s all-time leading rusher, was announced last week as the team’s new running backs coach.

Charbonnet played in five games last season and had 124 yards on 19 carries as Haskins emerged as the primary back. In the season opener at Minnesota, Charbonnet scored on a 70-yard run, his lone touchdown of the season.

He was an early enrollee in 2019, but underwent a knee procedure to correct a pre-existing injury.

Also on Monday, former Michigan running back Christian Turner announced he has transferred to Wake Forest. He was in the transfer portal last month. Michigan center Zach Carpenter also transferred after last season and is now at Indiana.

