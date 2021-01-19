Maurice Linguist to join Michigan football staff as co-defensive coordinator

Maurice Linguist, most recently defensive backs coach with the Dallas Cowboys, reportedly is joining Michigan’s staff as co-defensive coordinator.

Linguist will run the defense with Mike Macdonald, a source told The Detroit News, and will work with defensive backs. Macdonald was formally announced Sunday by Michigan as defensive coordinator. Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel first reported the move on Tuesday.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is reshaping his staff after signing an extension through 2025. He fired defensive coordinator Don Brown last month after five years. Last week, Harbaugh hired Mike Hart as running backs coach. George Helow, special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach with Maryland, is expected to join Michigan as safeties coach.

Linguist played safety for Baylor (2003-2006) and began coaching in 2007 as a Baylor graduate assistant/safeties coach. He coached in 2017 at Minnesota and then Texas A&M in 2018 for two seasons. He moved to the Cowboys last year.

