Michigan RB Chris Evans enters NFL Draft, celebrates 'memories for life'

Michigan running back Chris Evans officially announced Tuesday he is entering the NFL Draft. Evans already had accepted a spot in the Senior Bowl later this month, so this move was not unexpected.

Evans rushed for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns during his career that paused for a year while he sat out because of a university suspension over an academic issue. Evans was set to become the lead back in 2019 but instead worked three jobs that year and remained in Ann Arbor. He rejoined the team in 2020 and had 16 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown during the abbreviated season.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Evans thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for taking a chance on him “when many others wouldn’t.”

“After a year suspension you could have easily moved on to the next recruit but instead gave me my scholarship back and I got to finish my career at the University of Michigan,” Evans wrote.

He thanked his teammates and fans.

“The memories will stick with me for life, and Michigan will always hold a special place in my heart,” he wrote.

