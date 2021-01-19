Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain, whose early career was sidetracked by injuries, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Vilain’s name appeared Tuesday, a day after Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet also made himself available in the portal. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound Vilain, a graduate transfer, arrived at Michigan in 2017 with a minor knee issue and then tore a knee ligament that required surgery. After working his way back for the next season, he tore a ligament in the other knee and underwent surgery.

Last season, Vilain played in five games and and four tackles. He had three tackles in the game at Indiana on Nov. 7 after defensive end Aidan Hutchinson left with an ankle injury that later required surgery

Michigan has had six players enter the portal in the last month.

Meanwhile, Michigan, which started classes on Tuesday, welcomed its early enrollee freshmen and also graduate transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen. Allen was at Louisiana Tech 2018 and 2019 and played in 25 games, starting 15.

