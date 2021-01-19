No. 7 Michigan rebounds from first loss, easily bounces Maryland 87-63

Ann Arbor — Michigan was looking to put its worst offensive outing of the season in the rearview mirror and wash the bad taste out of its mouth.

Maryland proved to be the perfect tonic.

The No. 7 Wolverines wasted little time getting back on track offensively Tuesday night and bounced back from their first loss with an 87-63 wire-to-wire victory at Crisler Center to sweep the regular-season series against the Terrapins.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 87, Maryland 63

Senior forward Isaiah Livers had 20 points with four made 3-pointers and sophomore wing Franz Wagner scored 13 for Michigan (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten), which tied a season-high with 12 made 3-pointers and shot 51.8% from the field (29-for-56).

Grad transfer guard Mike Smith added 11 points one game after being held scoreless for the first time in his college career, while junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. scored a season-high 11 points off the bench.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson finished with three points after scoring 26 in the first meeting, but the extra attention he demanded helped open up shots against a Maryland team that was out to avenge last month’s 84-73 loss and pull off another top-15 road upset.

That never came close to happening. Donta Scott scored 13, Eric Ayala had 12, Aaron Wiggins had 11 and Jairus Hamilton 10 for Maryland (8-7, 2-6), which shot 21.1% from 3-point range (4-for-19), missed 13 free throws and trailed by at least 17 points the entire second half.

Much like the first meeting, Maryland had a hard time guarding Michigan. But unlike the previous encounter, it was Michigan that caught fire from 3-point range as it scored the first eight points and jumped out to a 17-3 lead less than six minutes into the game.

Smith played a key role in the early long-range barrage that saw the Wolverines open 6-for-7 from beyond the arc, with three makes and assists on back-to-back 3-pointers from Livers that forced an early Maryland timeout. By the time Johns joined the downtown party, his deep ball made it 22-7 at 10:52 mark.

With senior guard Eli Brooks in the lineup after missing last game with a strained right foot, the defense was back to its menacing ways. The Wolverines mixed up their defensive looks to force turnovers and make things difficult for the Terrapins, who missed eight of their first 10 shots and didn’t crack double figures until the 8:48 mark. By that time, Maryland had more turnovers (five) than made field goals (three), with half its points coming from free-throw line.

Maryland managed to muster a run against Michigan’s second unit and cut the deficit to single digits, 28-19, on a 3-pointer from Hakim Hart. But Wagner immediately pushed it back to double figures with a turnaround jumper before fittingly closing the half with a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 42-25 lead at the break.

Michigan picked up where it left off, using 3-pointers from Brooks and Livers and a sequence of technical fouls to open a 21-point lead less than four minutes into the second half.

The Terrapins were called for a pair of techs after Maryland’s Darryl Morsell was upset with an official for not blowing the whistle when he was hit in the face by Wagner on a driving layup. In the first meeting between the teams, Morsell suffered a facial fracture after taking an inadvertent elbow from Wagner.

After the play was reviewed, Michigan’s bench was also assessed a tech. By the time the dust settled and all the free throws were taken, the Wolverines held a commanding 55-34 advantage with 16:22 remaining.

From there, Michigan led by as much as 25 points as it got back to its winning ways and rolled to its sixth conference win by double digits.

