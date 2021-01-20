Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks enters NFL Draft

Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks confirmed the expected — he’s heading to the NFL Draft.

Eubanks made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram a day after running back Chris Evans made it official that he’s also leaving for the NFL. Eubanks was a co-captain last season.

“It was my utmost pleasure to play the last 5 years at the University of Michigan,” Eubanks said. “I am determined and excited to see what is in store for me in this next chapter.”

The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Eubanks played in five games this season, making 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. He has 45 catches for 578 yards (12.8 yards) and six touchdowns in his career with the Wolverines.

Eubanks and Evans are on the roster for the East-West Shrine Bowl that has been canceled. The event in St. Petersburg, Florida, also featured former Michigan players Ben Mason and Carlo Kemp. The bowl is hosting virtual training for the players.

Also this week, Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet and defensive lineman Luiji Vilain entered the NCAA transfer portal.

