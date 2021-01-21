After opting out of 2020 season, Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey enters transfer portal

The plan always was for Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, after opting out of the 2020 season last September, to transfer. He took the next step on Thursday by entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

McCaffrey, who was expected to compete for the starting job with Joe Milton and Cade McNamara, made his decision last September after the Big Ten announced its plans to play a nine-game season the following month. His plan was to graduate from Michigan before transferring.

He was one of three big-name Michigan players to opt out of the season, joining receiver Nico Collins and cornerback Ambry Thomas, who are both preparing for the NFL Draft.

Entering the 2020 season, McCaffrey had the most experience of the returning quarterbacks at Michigan. In seven games during the 2019 season, he was 10-of-20 for 116 yards and one touchdown as Shea Patterson’s backup, while Milton was 3-of-7 for 59 yards and a touchdowns. McCaffrey played in six games in 2018 behind Patterson and was 8-of-15 for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown last season and had 99 yards on 10 carries in 2018.

He is the third Michigan player this week to enter the portal, joining running back Zach Charbonnet and defensive lineman Luiji Vilain. Center Zach Carpenter last month transferred to Indiana and running back Christian Turner, who entered the portal in December, announced this week he has transferred to Wake Forest.

