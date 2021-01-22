Livers delivers 22 points, Michigan defense suffocates Purdue in 70-53 victory

Michigan put an end to one streak and added to another.

Behind another 20-point performance from senior forward Isaiah Livers and another stout defensive effort, the No. 7 Wolverines took down surging Purdue, 70-53, Friday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Livers finished with 22 points and senior guard Eli Brooks scored 11 for Michigan (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten), which took advantage of Iowa’s loss to Indiana to create some separation near the midway point of the conference race.

The Wolverines led by as much as 15 in the first half and by double digits the entire second half en route to its fifth straight win over the Boilermakers.

Purdue entered the matchup as the hottest team in the Big Ten that has been able to mount impressive second-half comebacks. Michigan didn’t let it come close to happening as it kept Purdue out of sync all night long to put an end to its four-game win streak

A 3-pointer from Livers extended Michigan’s lead to 39-21 out of the break. But just when it looked like the Wolverines were about to run away, the Boilermakers fought back with two 3-pointers from Brandon Newman — Purdue’s first deep balls after a 0-for-6 start — and a three-point play to cut the deficit to 10.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 70, Purdue 53

Michigan turned up the pressure and flexed its defensive muscles to widen the gap, with sophomore wing Franz Wagner capping a string of six unanswered points with two free throws to make it 48-32 with 13:30 remaining.

The Wolverines continued to hold the Boilermakers at bay and never let them build any sort of momentum. When Purdue pulled within 12, senior guard Chaundee Brown immediately responded with a 3-pointer.

The Boilermakers never threatened to cut it to single digits the rest of the way as the Wolverines held them to one of their worst offensive showings and handed them their first home loss of the season.

Trevion Williams, a former Detroit Henry Ford Academy standout, had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Jaden Ivey scored 12 for Purdue (11-6, 6-4), which was held to a season-low 53 points on a season-worst 30.8% shooting from the field (20-for-65).

Purdue was without second-leading scorer and starting guard Sasha Stefanovic after he tested positive for COVID-19, an announcement the Boilermakers made less than two hours before tip-off. Stefanovic leads the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 45.6% and had played in every game for Purdue, including Tuesday’s win at Ohio State.

For the second straight game, the Wolverines used a fast start to build an early double-digit lead. This time, Michigan leaned on its defensive intensity and forced Purdue to miss 12 of its first 14 shots to open a 14-4 advantage with 12:22 left in the first half.

After freshman center Hunter Dickinson picked up his second foul at the 9:19 mark, Purdue managed to pull within 16-12 on a dunk by Zach Edey, whose 7-foot-4 frame provided some problems in the paint on both ends.

Even with Dickinson and eventually fifth-year senior center Austin Davis sidelined with foul trouble, Michigan didn’t miss a beat and didn’t lose control. The Wolverines continued to clamp down, held the Boilermakers over five minutes with a made field goal, attacked the basket and used an 11-1 spurt to stretch the lead to 29-15 at the 3:34 mark.

By the time halftime arrived, Michigan led, 34-21, while holding Purdue without a single made 3-pointer and to nearly as many turnovers (seven) as made baskets (nine).

