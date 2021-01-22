Michigan-Penn State basketball rematch rescheduled for Jan. 27

Michigan’s postponed rematch against Penn State has been rescheduled for next week.

The Wolverines will travel to State College and take on the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, Jan. 27, the program announced on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The second matchup between the teams was originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but was put on hold because of COVID-19 issues within the Nittany Lions program.

The makeup game will eliminate a long layoff for the Wolverines, who were set to have a week off following Friday’s contest at Purdue. It will also put them back on track to complete a full 20-game league schedule.

The Nittany Lions had to shift around some dates to make room for the contest. They were originally scheduled to play Wisconsin on Jan. 27 before moving that matchup to Jan. 30 after their game at Nebraska was postponed due to paused activities with the Cornhuskers.

Due to Penn State’s pause and multiple postponements earlier this month, the game against Michigan will be the Nittany Lions’ fifth in an 11-day span.

Following the trip to Penn State, Michigan is set to host Indiana on Jan. 30 at Crisler Center.

Michigan opened Big Ten play against Penn State on Dec. 13 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines prevailed, 62-58, in a game that went down to the final few possessions.

In other schedule news, the Big Ten announced Michigan’s home game against Michigan State on Feb. 6 will tip off at noon.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: jamesbhawkins