Warinner out, West Bloomfield's Bellamy likely in as Michigan shakes up offensive staff

Michigan’s football staff shakeup continues, this time on the offensive side.

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner is no longer with the staff, and Ron Bellamy, fresh off coaching West Bloomfield High to a state championship on Saturday, is joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff, according to a source, confirming multiple reports Saturday.

As of Friday, Bellamy had not yet signed a contract. Bellamy, a Michigan receiver from 1999-2002, has been West Bloomfield head coach the last 11 seasons and led the team to a state title on Saturday. Warinner coached three seasons with the Wolverines, but his contract expired Jan. 11.

Sherrone Moore, tight ends coach the last three seasons and one of the Wolverines’ top recruiters, is now the offensive line coach, a source confirmed. He will be co-offensive coordinator with Josh Gattis, per Sam Webb of 247Sports.

The first change on the offense came 10 days ago when Mike Hart, Michigan’s all-time leading rusher, was hired from Indiana to coach running backs. Ben McDaniels, who had been quarterbacks coach, also is no longer with the program. It is expected that Harbaugh take over coaching the position he played at Michigan and in the NFL.

Michigan’s defensive staff also has been overhauled. Mike Macdonald is the new defensive coordinator and Maurice Linguist was hired last week as co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach. George Helow is the new safeties coach. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua, whose contract expired earlier this month, is back along with linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who coached his first season at Michigan last fall.

