Headed to Michigan, Ron Bellamy 'grateful' for time as West Bloomfield football coach

Ron Bellamy said his farewell to West Bloomfield High two days after leading the football team to a state championship and will soon be formally announced as receivers coach at Michigan.

Bellamy, 39, is a former Michigan receiver (1999-2002) who coached the last 11 seasons at West Bloomfield. He led the team to the state title last Saturday with a 41-0 victory over Davison, the defending Division 1 state champion.

He joins the staff as his star running back, Donovan Edwards, also joins the team as an early enrollee. Edwards ran for a career-high 257 yards, most in a Division I/Class A title game, and scored three touchdowns in the victory. Edwards already has moved in at UM and taken classes.

In a Twitter post Monday morning, Bellamy shared his feelings about West Bloomfield.

“I’ve become a better man, husband, father, and coach because of the experiences I gained throughout my time at WB,” Bellamy wrote. I’m forever grateful for my experiences, the good times and the not so good times that helped mold me into a better teacher, mentor, and coach.”

Bellamy is the second former Michigan player to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff as an assistant coach and will immediately give UM a boost in in-state recruiting, particularly in Detroit. Mike Hart, Michigan’s all-time leading rusher, is now the Wolverines’ running backs coach after being hired away from Indiana.

Harbaugh has shaken up his entire staff, but on offense, Sherrone Moore, who has been tight ends coach, is expected to be co-offensive coordinator with Josh Gattis and will also coach offensive line. Ed Warinner is no longer offensive line coach. Jay Harbaugh, who coached running backs, is expected to coach tight ends and special teams.

Michigan’s defensive staff also has been overhauled. Mike Macdonald is the new defensive coordinator and Maurice Linguist was hired last week as co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach. George Helow is the new safeties coach. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua, whose contract expired earlier this month, returns, along with linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who coached his first season at Michigan last fall.

