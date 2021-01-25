Michigan's Naz Hillmon, Isaiah Livers named Big Ten players of the week

The Detroit News

Michigan swept the Big Ten player of the week awards on Monday thanks to a historic performance by Naz Hillmon and back-to-back 20-point games by Isaiah Livers.

Hillmon, a junior forward, set a school record with 50 points in the loss at Ohio State. It was the most points ever scored by a Michigan player, besting the previous top marks on both the women’s (48 points by Diane Dietz) and men’s side (48 points by Cazzie Russell and Rudy Tomjanovich).

Hillmon shot 20-for-30 from the field to go along with 16 rebounds, becoming the first women’s basketball player to record a 50-point, 15-rebound game since 2003. The 20 made field goals also set a Big Ten record for a conference game.

Livers, a senior forward, averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and three assists while shooting 54.5% from the field (12-for-22) in Michigan’s wins over Maryland and Purdue last week.

He scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers against the Terrapins and followed that up by recording his third career double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Boilermakers.

The player of the week honor is Hillmon’s fourth of her career and third this season, while Livers earned the accolade for the first time ever.

The men’s team is ranked No. 4 and the women’s team No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.