Michigan's Franz Wagner named semifinalist for Jerry West Award

The Detroit News

Michigan’s Franz Wagner is among the 10 semifinalists for the Jerry West Award, which was announced Tuesday.

The honor, first awarded in 2015, goes to the nation’s best shooting guard.

Wagner, a sophomore, has played a key role in Michigan’s early success as a two-way force. He’s averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field. He’s also leads the Wolverines in steals (20) and is second on the team in blocks (17).

Wagner is one of two Big Ten players to make the cut, along with Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp. The other candidates are: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Baylor MaCio Teague, Connecticut’s James Bouknight, Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, LSU’s Cameron Thomas, Oregon’s Chris Duarte and Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin.

The five finalists will be announced in late February and the winner will be honored Friday, April 9, 2021.

No player from a Michigan college has won the award, but two Big Ten players have: Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell in 2015 and Purdue's Carsen Edwards in 2018.