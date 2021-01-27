Michigan lands commitment from 4-star defensive tackle George Rooks

Michigan has received a commitment from highly rated defensive lineman George Rooks, who announced the decision Wednesday on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Rooks out of Jersey City St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey, had offers from Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama among others.

Michigan has 20 commits in the 2021 class. Rooks, rated the No. 4 player in New Jersey by 247Sports composite, is the son of former Syracuse defensive lineman George Rooks Sr., a four-year starter drafted by the New York Giants.

