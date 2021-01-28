Four-star Massachusetts linebacker Tyler Martin decommits from Michigan football 2022 class

Tyler Martin, a four-star linebacker from Massachusetts, has decommitted from Michigan’s 2022 class.

Martin, in a Twitter post Thursday night, cited “changes to the defensive staff” as the reason why he is no longer committed to Michigan. Defensive coordinator Don Brown was fired last month after five years with the Wolverines.

“What I’ve learned most is that the recruiting process mirrors life; it’s about values and relationships,” he wrote. “I believe it’s important for me and only fair to Michigan to reopen my recruitment.”

Martin had selected Michigan over Boston College, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

