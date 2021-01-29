Michigan's Hunter Dickinson makes semifinalist list for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

The Detroit News

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award on Friday.

The annual honor, which was introduced in 2015, recognizes the top center in the nation.

Dickinson wasn’t among the 20 players on the award’s preseason watch list but played his way into contention. He leads the Wolverines in scoring (15.1 points), rebounding (7.2) and blocked shots (1.4) and ranks second in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage (68.8%).

Dickinson has already racked up five Big Ten freshman of the week accolades this season. That’s the second most in program history since the weekly honor began in 2010, trailing only Trey Burke’s high of seven.

Dickinson is one of five players from the Big Ten to make the list, along with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Minnesota’s Liam Robbins and Purdue’s Trevion Williams (Detroit Henry Ford Academy). Garza won the award last season.

The other candidates are Providence’s Nate Watson, USC’s Evan Mobley, Utah State’s Neemias Queta, West Virginia’s Derek Culver and Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey.

Five finalists will be announced in late February and the winner will be honored on April 9, 2021.

In addition to Garza, two other Big Ten players have won the award: Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky in 2015 and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ in 2019.

Dickinson is the third Wolverine this week to make the semifinalist list for a national award, along with Franz Wagner (top shooting guard) and Isaiah Livers (top small forward). Wagner was also named one of 15 finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.