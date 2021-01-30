Former Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet transfers to UCLA

Former Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet, who played two seasons for the Wolverines, has transferred to UCLA.

Charbonnet, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 18, made the announcement Saturday on Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder from southern California, led the Wolverines with 726 yards rushing and set a school freshman record with 11 touchdowns in 2019.

He played in five games last season and had 124 yards on 19 carries as Hassan Haskins emerged as the primary back. In the season opener at Minnesota, Charbonnet scored on a 70-yard run, his lone touchdown of the season.

Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain, who entered his name on the transfer portal the next day, recently announced he will now attend Wake Forest. He joins former Michigan running back Christian Turner, who entered the portal in December.

With Charbonnet gone, Michigan’s running backs — who have a new coach in Mike Hart, the program’s all-time leading rusher — will be led in experience by Haskins, who had 375 yards on 61 carries and had six touchdowns during the Wolverines’ 2-4 season last fall. Also back is Blake Corum, a freshman last season, and Donovan Edwards, who recently joined the team fresh off West Bloomfield High’s state title.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis