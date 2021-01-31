Former Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey transfers to Northern Colorado, will play for father Ed

Former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has transferred to Northern Colorado to play for a head coach he knows well — his father, Ed.

McCaffrey entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 21 and announced Sunday night on Twitter he will be played for the Bears.

“Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado,” he wrote above a panel of four photos. He wore No. 10 at Michigan and will wear No. 12 at UNC.

McCaffrey opted out of the 2020 season last September and his plan was to transfer after graduating from Michigan. He was expected to compete for the starting job with Joe Milton and Cade McNamara, but made his decision last September after the Big Ten announced its plans to play a nine-game season beginning the following month

He was one of three big-name Michigan players to opt out of the season, joining receiver Nico Collins and cornerback Ambry Thomas, who are both preparing for the NFL Draft and just participated in the Senior Bowl. Right tackle Jalen Mayfield had opted out but returned to play before suffering a high ankle sprain.

Entering the 2020 season, McCaffrey had the most experience of the returning quarterbacks at Michigan. In seven games during the 2019 season, he was 10-of-20 for 116 yards and one touchdown as Shea Patterson’s backup, while Milton was 3-of-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown. McCaffrey played in six games in 2018 behind Patterson and was 8-of-15 for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown last season and had 99 yards on 10 carries in 2018.

Recent Michigan players who put their names in the transfers have announced their new programs. Running back Zach Charbonnet has transferred to UCLA and defensive lineman Luiji Vilain is now at Wake Forest.

