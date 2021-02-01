UM's Hunter Dickinson, Naz Hillmon earn spots on Wooden Award watch lists

The Detroit News

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Naz Hillmon are in the running for the most prestigious honor in college basketball.

Dickinson, a freshman center, and Hillmon, a junior forward, were named to the Wooden Award late season top-20 watch lists on Monday.

The award annually recognizes the national player of the year in both men’s and women’s basketball. The honor began in 1977 for male athletes and was extended to female athletes in 2004.

Dickinson leads Michigan in scoring (15.1 points), rebounding (7.2), blocked shots (1.4) and field-goal percentage (68.8%) and has tallied 11 double-figure scoring performances this season.

Hillmon is the only player in the nation to rank in the top 10 in both scoring (26.1 points) and rebounding (12.3 rebounds), two marks that also lead the Big Ten. She has scored in double figures in all but one game and has posted eight double-doubles.

On the men’s side, Dickinson was one of seven players from the Big Ten to make the cut, along with Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. On the women’s side, Hillmon was joined by Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes.

The list will be whittled down to a final 15 players and voting will open prior to the NCAA Tournament to rank in order 10 of those 15 players. The winner will be honored in April.