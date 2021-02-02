Former Michigan staffer Mike DeBord named Kansas offensive coordinator

Mike DeBord, who most recently worked as an offensive football analyst at Michigan, is now the offensive coordinator at Kansas.

DeBord joins head coach Les Miles, with whom he was on staff at Michigan in the early 1990s. The announcement was made Tuesday.

“I’m really excited to coordinate again,” DeBord told The Detroit News. “Looking forward to working with Les and the staff and the players and working together as team.”

DeBord, a head coach at Central Michigan (2000-2003), has been offensive coordinator at Michigan and helped lead the Wolverines to a share of the national title in 1997, at Tennessee and most recently at Indiana (2017-2018). He also has been an NFL assistant with the Bears and Seahawks. He joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff as offensive analyst a year ago.

“This is a great day for Kansas football,” Miles said in a release. “We are adding a coach with a wealth of experience in Mike. He has squared off with just about every defensive scheme in the book and has worked within and led several offensive systems. In addition to the qualities he brings as a football coach, he is a man of high character, and will be an outstanding addition to our program as we continue to instill the culture we want in place."

